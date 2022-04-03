Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Creative sentencing improves workplace safety: Why don't we use it more?

By Lianne M Lefsrud, Associate Professor, Engineering Safety and Risk Management, University of Alberta
Heather Eckert, Associate professor, Department of Economics, University of Alberta
Joel Gehman, Professor of Strategic Management & Public Policy, George Washington University
Hundreds die each year from workplace-related incidents in Canada. Alberta, in particular, has seen its fair share of recent deaths, like the man who was killed at a construction site in Cochrane last September, and the oilsands worker who was killed in northern Alberta last June.

The most recent Report…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


