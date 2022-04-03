Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Apparent War Crimes in Russia-Controlled Areas

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Destroyed Russian armored vehicles in the city of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 4, 2022. © 2022 ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images (Warsaw) – Human Rights Watch has documented several cases of Russian military forces committing laws-of-war violations against civilians in occupied areas of the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions of Ukraine. These include a case of repeated rape; two cases of summary execution, one of six men, the other of one man; and other cases of unlawful violence and threats against civilians between February 27 and March 14, 2022.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


