Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Senegal decolonised diplomacy -- starting with Kennedy and Senghor

By Yohann C. Ripert, Assistant Professor of French and Francophone Studies, Stetson University
Considering its decolonised diplomatic journey, Senegal has defined what it means to achieve sustainable independence in 62 years of nationhood.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


