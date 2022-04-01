Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three weeks of intensified judicial persecution of journalists in Myanmar

By DBastard
Share this article
NewsAfter last weekend’s massive show of force by Myanmar’s armed forces and their chief’s promise to “annihilate” all forms of opposition, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) looks back at the past three weeks of intensified judicial persecution of journalists and reiterates its call for the unconditional release of all media personnel currently held in Myanmar’s prisons.The additions to the list of arrests and prison sentences seem to never end.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Ukraine refugees: six practical steps to rise to the challenge
~ Ukraine: are reports of Russian troops mutinying and deserting true? It's happened before
~ New scorecards show under 1% of reported rapes lead to conviction – criminologist explains why England's justice system continues to fail
~ There is a window of opportunity to negotiate for the rights of Afghan women, but it is rapidly closing.
~ Bahrain: Human rights defender at risk of blindness due to denial of medical care
~ Turkey: Path to impunity and injustice for Khashoggi murder must not be taken
~ Polish Activists Arrested for Saving Lives
~ No ‘Beautiful Game’ Without Rights in Qatar
~ In Turkey, media watchdog uses licensing to attempt to censor foreign media
~ Exploring the use of tech-based tools in India to curb dissent during protests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter