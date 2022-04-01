Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: are reports of Russian troops mutinying and deserting true? It's happened before

By Natasha Lindstaedt, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
Reports have emerged in recent days that Russian troops in Ukraine, stalled in their advance and suffering numerous military setbacks, have sabotaged their own equipment, refused to fight and carry out orders, and even, in one report, run…The Conversation


© The Conversation


