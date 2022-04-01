Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New scorecards show under 1% of reported rapes lead to conviction – criminologist explains why England's justice system continues to fail

By Katrin Hohl, Reader in Criminology, City, University of London
Share this article
In England and Wales, more than 99% of rapes reported to police do not end in a conviction. This is the result of a criminal justice system that makes prosecuting rape extremely rare, lengthy and difficult.

At present, charge rates for rape vary wildly between regions, from 1.3% in Surrey to 8.2% in Durham. Cases take, on average, 817 days to reach court, and 63% of cases are closed because the victim has given up on the process and withdrawn from it.

This information is now publicly available…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Three weeks of intensified judicial persecution of journalists in Myanmar
~ Ukraine refugees: six practical steps to rise to the challenge
~ Ukraine: are reports of Russian troops mutinying and deserting true? It's happened before
~ There is a window of opportunity to negotiate for the rights of Afghan women, but it is rapidly closing.
~ Bahrain: Human rights defender at risk of blindness due to denial of medical care
~ Turkey: Path to impunity and injustice for Khashoggi murder must not be taken
~ Polish Activists Arrested for Saving Lives
~ No ‘Beautiful Game’ Without Rights in Qatar
~ In Turkey, media watchdog uses licensing to attempt to censor foreign media
~ Exploring the use of tech-based tools in India to curb dissent during protests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter