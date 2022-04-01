Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Path to impunity and injustice for Khashoggi murder must not be taken

By Amnesty International
Following a speech by Bekir Bozdag, Turkey’s Justice Minister, where he said the government would recommend that trial in abstentia against 26 Saudi nationals charged in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi be suspended and the case be transferred to Saudi Arabia, Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General said: “Today is a dark day for […] The post Turkey: Path to impunity and injustice for Khashoggi murder must not be taken appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


