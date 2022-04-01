Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Polish Activists Arrested for Saving Lives

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Two women and a child huddle in sleeping bags on the forest floor after crossing the Polish-Belarusian border near Michalowo on October 6, 2021. © 2021 Maciej Luczniewski/NurPhoto via AP It is a tale of two borders. In Poland, at the Ukrainian border, volunteers are heralded as heroes for helping Ukrainian refugees. At the Polish-Belarusian border, Polish police treat volunteers as criminals for providing aid to people trying to leave Belarus. Many of these people are now stranded in a forest on the Polish-Belarus border, their only lifeline being the volunteers…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Three weeks of intensified judicial persecution of journalists in Myanmar
~ Ukraine refugees: six practical steps to rise to the challenge
~ Ukraine: are reports of Russian troops mutinying and deserting true? It's happened before
~ New scorecards show under 1% of reported rapes lead to conviction – criminologist explains why England's justice system continues to fail
~ There is a window of opportunity to negotiate for the rights of Afghan women, but it is rapidly closing.
~ Bahrain: Human rights defender at risk of blindness due to denial of medical care
~ Turkey: Path to impunity and injustice for Khashoggi murder must not be taken
~ No ‘Beautiful Game’ Without Rights in Qatar
~ In Turkey, media watchdog uses licensing to attempt to censor foreign media
~ Exploring the use of tech-based tools in India to curb dissent during protests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter