Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Goblin mode: a gothic expert explains the trend's mythical origins, and why we should all go 'vampire mode' instead

By Sam George, Associate Professor of Research, University of Hertfordshire
Share this article
“Goblin mode” is taking the current pandemic-ridden world by storm. This state of being is defined by behaviours that feel reminiscent of deep lockdown days – never getting out of bed, never changing into real clothes, grazing from tins or packets instead of cooking, binge watching television and doom-scrolling.

Goblin mode appears to be a reaction to the early pandemic emphasis on home and personal improvement – a “devil may care” attitude…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ In Turkey, media watchdog uses licensing to attempt to censor foreign media
~ Exploring the use of tech-based tools in India to curb dissent during protests
~ My five-year-old is now eligible for a COVID vaccine – should I get them immunised?
~ The metaverse doesn't look as disruptive as it should, it looks ordinary – here's why
~ Why Brazil's Bolsonaro is following Trump’s pre-election playbook
~ How social media affects children at different ages – and how to protect them
~ Is Russia committing genocide in Ukraine? A human rights expert looks at the warning signs
~ Medieval illustrated manuscripts reveal how upper-class women managed healthy households – overseeing everything from purging, leeching and cupping to picking the right wet nurse
~ Tomorrow's COVID safety guidelines will be different from today's – but that doesn't mean yesterday's were wrong
~ SCOTUS is about to decide whether a public school football coach can pray on the field
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter