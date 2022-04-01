Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why Brazil's Bolsonaro is following Trump’s pre-election playbook

By Fiona Macaulay, Professor of Gender, Peace and Development, University of Bradford
Cláudio Gonçalves Couto, Associate professor, Brazilian School of Public and Business Administration (EBAPE/FGV)
The day after the attack on the US Capitol in January 2021, Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro threatened: “If we don’t have printed ballot papers in 2022, so we can check the vote, we’re going to have worse trouble than in the United States.”

For the past four years Bolsonaro has been telling his political base that the voting system is not to be trusted,…The Conversation


