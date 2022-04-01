Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Is Russia committing genocide in Ukraine? A human rights expert looks at the warning signs

By Alexander Hinton, Distinguished Professor of Anthropology; Director, Center for the Study of Genocide and Human Rights, Rutgers University - Newark
There are a few warning signs that genocide is happening. In the Russian war on Ukraine, all of those are present.The Conversation


