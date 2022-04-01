Tolerance.ca
Medieval illustrated manuscripts reveal how upper-class women managed healthy households – overseeing everything from purging, leeching and cupping to picking the right wet nurse

By Jennifer Borland, Professor of Art History, Oklahoma State University
This illustrated health manual dating back to the 13th century provides a glimpse of daily life in aristocratic households during the Middle Ages.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


