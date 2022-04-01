Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Will Intel save Europe's struggling semiconductor industry?

By Andrew Johnston, Professor of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Coventry University
Robert Huggins, Professor of Economic Geography, Cardiff University
Intel’s proposed US$30 billion (£23 billion) investment in semiconductor manufacturing capacity across Europe has the potential to significantly boost the continent’s struggling chip industry.

The US giant is poised to invest an initial US$17 billion to build a cutting-edge semiconductor factory (known as a fab) in Germany, along with associated R&D facilities to develop new generations of chips in France, Ireland and Poland. It is also in negotiations with the Italian government…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


