Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russia’s cruel siege warfare tactics unlawfully killing civilians – new testimony and investigation

By Amnesty International
The Russian military’s siege warfare tactics in Ukraine, marked by relentless indiscriminate attacks on densely-populated areas, are unlawfully killing civilians in several cities, Amnesty International said today in a new on-the-ground investigation. For the first time, Amnesty International field investigators in Ukraine have independently verified physical evidence of banned cluster munitions, the use of which […] The post Ukraine: Russia’s cruel siege warfare tactics unlawfully killing civilians – new testimony and investigation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


