Human Rights Observatory

Journalists who fled Belarus feel safer in Ukraine than at home

News“Stay or flee?” Forced to flee Belarus by the Lukashenko regime’s crackdown on independent media, Belarusian journalists who sought refuge in Ukraine are again asking this question. After interviewing four of them, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on European countries to grant asylum to those seeking it, and calls on the Ukrainian authorities to ensure those who stay are protected.


© Reporters without borders -


