Here's why you don't need to feel sore after a workout to know it's worked
By David R Clark, Senior Lecturer, Strength and Conditioning, Liverpool John Moores University
Carl Langan-Evans, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Strength and Conditioning, Liverpool John Moores University
Rob Erskine, Associate Professor in Neuromuscular Physiology, Liverpool John Moores University
“No pain, no gain” is a commonly used expression when it comes to getting in shape. It may also be why many of us think that you need to feel sore after a workout to know that you’ve done enough.
There are many reasons why your muscles might get sore after a workout. But, contrary to popular belief, you don’t necessarily need to feel sore in the hours or days after exercise to know you’ve had a good workout.
Delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) is the scientific term to describe the sore and tender feeling our muscles have after a workout. Typically, it happens after we’ve…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, April 1st 2022