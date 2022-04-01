Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A history of shopping: how pop-ups, home delivery and fast fashion go back as far as the 1800s – podcast

By Rachel Bowlby, Professor of Comparative Literature, UCL
This episode of The Conversation’s In Depth Out Loud podcast tells how the future of shopping was shaped by its past.


© The Conversation -


