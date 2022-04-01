Autistic people are six times more likely to attempt suicide – poor mental health support may be to blame
By Patrick Jachyra, Assistant Professor of Exercise and Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, Durham University
Jacqui Rodgers, Professor of Psychology and Mental Health, Newcastle University
Sarah Cassidy, Associate Professor of Mental Health and Autism, University of Nottingham
One person dies by suicide every 40 seconds. Some of those most at risk include people experiencing mental health difficulties (such as depression) and vulnerable groups who experience discrimination (such as LGBTQ+ people).
Yet one at-risk group that is still largely overlooked when it comes to this crisis is autistic people. Research shows that autistic people are six times more likely to attempt…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, April 1st 2022