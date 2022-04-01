Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Autistic people are six times more likely to attempt suicide – poor mental health support may be to blame

By Patrick Jachyra, Assistant Professor of Exercise and Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, Durham University
Jacqui Rodgers, Professor of Psychology and Mental Health, Newcastle University
Sarah Cassidy, Associate Professor of Mental Health and Autism, University of Nottingham
One person dies by suicide every 40 seconds. Some of those most at risk include people experiencing mental health difficulties (such as depression) and vulnerable groups who experience discrimination (such as LGBTQ+ people).

Yet one at-risk group that is still largely overlooked when it comes to this crisis is autistic people. Research shows that autistic people are six times more likely to attempt…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


