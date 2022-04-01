Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

G20 Bali 2022: why excluding Russia is not the best course of action

By Erza Killian, Senior Lecturer in International Relations, Universitas Brawijaya
Aswin Ariyanto Azis, Head of department of Politics, Government, and International Relations of Universitas Brawijaya, Universitas Brawijaya
Past sanctions on Russia, including being expelled from another international forum, haven’t had the desired results. So why try the same thing again?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


