Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: Violence merits a comprehensive response that respects human rights

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International published an open letter to President Nayib Bukele today, expressing concern about the actions of the Salvadoran authorities in response to the dramatic increase in homicides reported last weekend. “The drastic rise in homicides has made it clear that public security challenges remain. Amnesty International stands in solidarity with the families and communities […] The post El Salvador: Violence merits a comprehensive response that respects human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


