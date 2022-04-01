Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia battles a push to postpone elections - and undermine its fragile democracy

By Tim Lindsey, Malcolm Smith Professor of Asian Law and Director of the Centre for Indonesian Law, Islam and Society, The University of Melbourne
Some powerful Indonesians want the 2024 elections postponed - potentially leading the country down a slippery slope that could threaten its hard-won democracy.The Conversation


