Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Torture in Syrian Prisons is Not a Joke

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Syrian women hold banners outside the court in Koblenz, Germany, after it convicted a former Syrian secret police officer of crimes against humanity for having overseen abuse of detainees at a jail near Damascus, Syria, January 13, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Martin Meissner This is not an April Fools’ joke. Syria, where torture is routine and pervasive, has passed a law criminalizing the practice. In an announcement that might have appeared as satire, the Syrian State News Agency (SANA) reported that the Syrian government passed an anti-torture law on March 30, 2022.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


