Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Diplomacy is essential to a peaceful world, so why did DFAT's funding go backwards in the budget?

By Melissa Conley Tyler, Honorary Fellow, Asia Institute, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Reduced funding for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade makes no sense if you understand what diplomacy can do.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ China: Free Uyghur Scholar’s Students
~ Tensions mount in Karabakh as parties exchange blame
~ How we think about immunity can help us navigate COVID-19 risks together
~ The political opportunities and challenges of Canada's new $9.1B climate plan
~ Putting te Tiriti at the centre of Aotearoa New Zealand’s public policy can strengthen democracy – here's how
~ Biden bets a million barrels a day will drive down soaring gas prices – what you need to know about the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
~ Turkey: Prosecutor’s request to move Khashoggi murder proceedings to Saudi Arabia dashes hopes of justice
~ Afghan evacuees lack a clear path for resettlement in the U.S., 7 months after Taliban takeover
~ Ukraine Recap: is peace possible?
~ William Tecumseh Sherman knew the enduring cruelty of war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter