Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Spate of Criminal Cases Against Journalists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Kyrgyzstan flag is raised at Ala-Too Square, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on March 3, 2022. © 2022 Vladimir Voronin / AP  (Bishkek) – Kyrgyzstan authorities have stepped up the harassment of journalists and independent media with a slew of criminal investigations into their work in recent months, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 29, 2022, following a motion by the Prosecutor General’s Office, a Bishkek district court found that a privately owned media outlet, Next TV, was “extremist” for reposting a commentary by a Ukrainian media outlet, Ukraine Now. The post…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


