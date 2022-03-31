Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Prosecutor’s request to move Khashoggi murder proceedings to Saudi Arabia dashes hopes of justice

By rebeccaj
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is deeply concerned by the request of a Turkish prosecutor to end legal proceedings in Turkey in the murder case of Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi and hand the case over to Saudi Arabia instead. The move would dash any remaining hopes of criminal justice for the 2018 assassination. RSF urges the Turkish courts to do their part to fight impunity by seeing this case through.On 31 March, in the latest sitting in Jamal Khashoggi’s murder trial at Istanbul’s Çağlayan Court, the Turkish prosecutor noted that Saudi Arabia had formally requested to take over the case…


© Reporters without borders -


