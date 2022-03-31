Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Morrison government's $50 million gas handout undermines climate targets and does nothing to improve energy security

By Samantha Hepburn, Director of the Centre for Energy and Natural Resources Law, Deakin Law School, Deakin University
Share this article
Supporting new fossil fuel projects is completely inconsistent with the broader goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 - and will not improve energy security.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Turkey: Prosecutor’s request to move Khashoggi murder proceedings to Saudi Arabia dashes hopes of justice
~ Afghan evacuees lack a clear path for resettlement in the U.S., 7 months after Taliban takeover
~ Ukraine Recap: is peace possible?
~ William Tecumseh Sherman knew the enduring cruelty of war
~ Mapping out meteorites in Antarctica: scientists' bid to uncover our solar system's deep past
~ The Human Genome Project pieced together only 92% of the DNA – now scientists have finally filled in the remaining 8%
~ Where you live affects your dementia risk
~ Kylie Moore-Gilbert's 804 days in an Iranian prison were a travesty - but the West is in no position to lecture
~ 5 tips to make your fuel tank last longer while prices are high
~ A whole new set of horny lords and ladies: how Bridgerton brought romance book serialisation to television
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter