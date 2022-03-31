Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kylie Moore-Gilbert's 804 days in an Iranian prison were a travesty - but the West is in no position to lecture

By Scott Burchill, Honorary Fellow, Deakin University
Share this article
The story of Kylie Moore-Gilbert’s 804 days as a political prisoner is about more than Iran’s human rights abuses, writes Scott Burchill – the West is no model of international citizenship either.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Turkey: Prosecutor’s request to move Khashoggi murder proceedings to Saudi Arabia dashes hopes of justice
~ Afghan evacuees lack a clear path for resettlement in the U.S., 7 months after Taliban takeover
~ Ukraine Recap: is peace possible?
~ William Tecumseh Sherman knew the enduring cruelty of war
~ Mapping out meteorites in Antarctica: scientists' bid to uncover our solar system's deep past
~ The Human Genome Project pieced together only 92% of the DNA – now scientists have finally filled in the remaining 8%
~ The Morrison government's $50 million gas handout undermines climate targets and does nothing to improve energy security
~ Where you live affects your dementia risk
~ 5 tips to make your fuel tank last longer while prices are high
~ A whole new set of horny lords and ladies: how Bridgerton brought romance book serialisation to television
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter