Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Congress Should Protect Child Farmworkers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A 16-year-old worker harvests tobacco on a farm in Kentucky. © 2013 Marcus Bleasdale/VII for Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC) – A bill reintroduced in the United States House of Representatives on March 31, 2022 by Representatives Lucille Roybal-Allard and Raúl Grijalva would protect child farmworkers in the US from danger, Human Rights Watch said today. The legislation, introduced during Farmworker Awareness Week, would address gaps in US labor law that allow children under 18 to work for hire in agriculture at younger ages, for longer hours, and in more hazardous…


© Human Rights Watch


