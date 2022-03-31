Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guilt: when it is useful – and what to do if it takes over your life

By Jolanta Burke, Senior Lecturer, Centre for Positive Psychology and Health, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Share this article
Many people feel guilty when watching horrific things happen to others on the news. It can also hit when we think about a time we broke someone’s heart, snapped at a child or deeply hurt a friend’s feelings. In fact, most of us feel guilt from time to time, and it can be a deeply unpleasant experience.

But why do we feel guilty so easily – what purpose does it serve? And what can we do if it becomes unbearable? Luckily, psychological research provides some answers.

Guilt alerts us that our moral standards have been somehow violated. It is a feeling of remorse over something…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Kuti clan protesting through music, and other Nigerians who sang against apartheid
~ The climate consequences for Nepal of the war in Ukraine
~ Can nuclear power secure a path to net zero?
~ From Nigeria to the world: Afrobeats is having a global moment
~ 2022 Grammys: what Fela Kuti has to do with West Africa's growing pop fame
~ Who is Nigerian music star Wizkid -- and why is he taking over the world?
~ Russia's disappearing independent media: why they closed
~ Transgender people of color face unique challenges as gender discrimination and racism intersect
~ Famines: what 20th century food crises tell us about how to cope with the Ukraine fallout
~ Corporate sanctions against Russia indicate a new level of social responsibility
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter