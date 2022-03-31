Russia's disappearing independent media: why they closed
By Ilya Yablokov, Lecturer in Journalism and Digital Media, Department of Journalism Studies, University of Sheffield
Elisabeth Schimpfössl, Senior Lecturer in Sociology and Policy, Aston University
Novaya Gazeta was the only major Russian independent news outlet that continued reporting a whole month into the war with Ukraine.
On March 28, Novaya Gazeta, led by the Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov, closed down its operations, at least until the end of the conflict. This marks the end of an era of relatively free media in post-Soviet Russia, although that freedom had significantly diminished in the past few years. It also signals that the Kremlin…
