Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Transgender people of color face unique challenges as gender discrimination and racism intersect

By Gabriel Lockett, PhD Candidate in Counseling Psychology, University of Florida
Jules Sostre, PhD Candidate in Counseling Psychology, University of Florida
Roberto L. Abreu, Assistant Professor of Counseling Psychology, University of Florida
Being both trans and a person of color comes with a unique set of challenges. Collectively working toward overcoming these barriers is one way this community fights for survival.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


