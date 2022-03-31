Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Famines: what 20th century food crises tell us about how to cope with the Ukraine fallout

By Eoin McLaughlin, Senior Lecturer in Economics, University College Cork
Chris Colvin, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Queen's University Belfast
Matthias Blum, Honorary Senior Lecturer in Economics, Queen's University Belfast
Share this article
Rising food prices points to famine later this year in Ukraine and elsewhere – here’s what we can learn from the past.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Kuti clan protesting through music, and other Nigerians who sang against apartheid
~ The climate consequences for Nepal of the war in Ukraine
~ Can nuclear power secure a path to net zero?
~ Guilt: when it is useful – and what to do if it takes over your life
~ From Nigeria to the world: Afrobeats is having a global moment
~ 2022 Grammys: what Fela Kuti has to do with West Africa's growing pop fame
~ Who is Nigerian music star Wizkid -- and why is he taking over the world?
~ Russia's disappearing independent media: why they closed
~ Transgender people of color face unique challenges as gender discrimination and racism intersect
~ Corporate sanctions against Russia indicate a new level of social responsibility
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter