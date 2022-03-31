Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bitcoin: Greenpeace says a code change could slash cryptocurrency energy use – here’s why it’s not so simple

By Peter Howson, Senior Lecturer in International Development, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Fewer and fewer people are using bitcoin for digital payments. Nevertheless, bitcoin transactions are consuming more energy than ever before – the same amount as the whole of Thailand. With a carbon footprint equivalent to the Czech Republic’s (around 114 million tonnes per year), bitcoin is cancelling…The Conversation


