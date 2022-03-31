Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Much of the cost of dementia care in aging Native American adults is due to hospitalization

By Joan O'Connell, Associate Professor of Health Economics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Luohua Jiang, Associate Professor of Epidemiology, University of California, Irvine
A clearer understanding of the true treatment costs of dementia for American Indian and Alaska Native adults could help health services better meet the needs of the populations they serve.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


