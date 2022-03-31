Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Behind the crypto hype is an ideology of social change

By Rick Wash, Associate Professor of Information Science and Cybersecurity, Michigan State University
Many people promoting cryptocurrencies are looking for something bigger than the future of financial transactions. They’re aiming to break free of governments and corporations.The Conversation


