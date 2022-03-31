Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Criminal justice algorithms: Being race-neutral doesn’t mean race-blind

By Duncan Purves, Associate Professor of Philosophy, University of Florida
Jeremy Davis, Postdoctoral Associate, University of Florida
Justice is supposed to be “blind.” But is race blindness always the best way to achieve racial equality? An algorithm to predict recidivism among prison populations is underscoring that debate.

The risk-assessment tool is a centerpiece of the First Step Act, which Congress passed in 2018 with significant bipartisan support, and is meant to shorten some criminal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


