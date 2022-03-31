Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka teeters on economic edge, from pandemic-fueled financial crisis and Ukraine war spillovers

By Vidhura S Tennekoon, Assistant Professor of Economics, Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, IUPUI
An unprecedented economic crisis is unfolding in Sri Lanka. And while the country’s problems have been brewing for years, spillovers from the crisis in Ukraine have sent the island nation over the edge.

The Sri Lankan rupee has plunged to a record lowThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


