Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nkrumah and football: how Ghana's top players ended up in North America

By Ernest Yeboah Acheampong, Lecturer/Researcher, University of Education, Winneba
Share this article
African footballers have been migrating overseas since the 1920s, when French leagues attracted some West African players. The migration of African talent to Europe intensified from the 1980s to the 2000s as football became more globalised and economically viable.

Thousands of African footballers have since found their way to Europe. Many have succeeded in carving a niche for themselves, like Abedi Pele, Didier Drogba, George…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Three reasons why you feel stressed when trying to relax – and what you can do about it
~ COVID: why the current surge in cases is a problem for some countries but not others
~ Labor's budget reply goes big on aged care, similar on much else
~ Grattan on Friday: Anthony Albanese treads cautious path in navigating around giveaway budget
~ What is aphasia? An expert explains the condition forcing Bruce Willis to retire from acting
~ A new way to pick the best school for your child
~ Much of the cost of dementia care in aging Native American adults is due to hospitalization
~ Behind the crypto hype is an ideology of social change
~ Brains are bad at big numbers, making it impossible to grasp what a million COVID-19 deaths really means
~ Criminal justice algorithms: Being race-neutral doesn’t mean race-blind
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter