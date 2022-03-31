Tolerance.ca
Politics with Michelle Grattan: Josh Frydenberg is optimistic about wage growth

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The tax offset for low and middle income earners (LMITO) will not be extended beyond this financial year, so does this amount to a tax increase for these people?

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg tells the podcast the offset was a “temporary measure” that was extended as fiscal stimulus, due to the pressures on the budget from COVID. It’s being removed “now that the economy is normalising”.

With unemployment set to fall below 4%, Frydenberg also says “what we think is going to happen is upward pressure on wages”.

Annual wage growth is at 2.3% but Frydenberg says there’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


