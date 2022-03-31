Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Women Blocked From Entering Stadium

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Female Iranian spectators cheer as they wave their country's flag during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Bolivia, at the Azadi (Freedom) stadium, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.  © AP Photo/Vahid Salemi (Beirut) – Iranian authorities prevented dozens of Iranian women from entering Imam Reza football stadium in the city of Mashhad on March 29, 2022, possibly using excessive force, Human Rights Watch said today. FIFA should use its leverage with Iranian authorities to demand that they urgently overturn Iran’s discriminatory stadium ban on women and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Africa's heritage restitution debate extends to audio and visual archives
~ Does the pre-election budget address ways to realistically 'close the gap' for Indigenous people?
~ Indonesia is set to launch its pilot emissions trading scheme. Here’s what we know
~ Universities must act to prevent espionage and foreign interference, but our national laws still threaten academic freedom
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Josh Frydenberg is optimistic about wage growth
~ Ukraine: Civilians in Besieged Chernihiv Need Access to Essentials
~ The Gap will never close if Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students don’t feel safe on university campuses
~ What are 'binaural beats' and do they affect our brain?
~ The budget hands out $21 billion for 'regional Australia', but a quarter of it is going to a single project in Queensland
~ Trauma and loss define Mandy Beaumont's unapologetically feminist debut novel
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter