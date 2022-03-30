Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'I will not hide': Helen Garner's radical gift is the shock of plain-speaking

By Edwina Preston, PhD Candidate, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Helen Garner is the pioneer of fearless self-revelation in Australian literature. Writer Sean O'Beirne examines his own literary fear and fearlessness: should he ‘give’ more, as Garner does?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What would give Vladimir Putin a face-saving way to exit Ukraine?
~ Will Smith's Oscar slap reveals fault lines as he defends Jada Pinkett Smith against Chris Rock: Podcast
~ Why can floods like those in the Northern Rivers come in clusters?
~ Is the budget good for women? The paid parental leave change takes us backwards and childcare costs were ignored
~ Inflation has already eroded tomorrow's minimum wage rise – NZ’s low-income workers will need more support
~ We're two physios who ran away with the circus. Here's what we learned
~ Volcanoes, diamonds, and blobs: a billion-year history of Earth's interior shows it's more mobile than we thought
~ Restoring Access to Asylum at the US Border
~ Australia: Chemical Restraint Persists in Aged Care
~ The hijab is not a symbol of gender oppression – but those who choose to wear it risk Islamophobia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter