Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We're two physios who ran away with the circus. Here's what we learned

By Charlotte Ganderton, Physiotherapy lecturer, Swinburne University of Technology
Michael Henry, PhD candidate, University of South Australia
Share this article
Circus fuses extreme athletic performance, diverse artists and stunning spectacles with a truly global appeal.

Circus is exciting, although sometimes unpredictable. At any moment during rehearsal, performance or travel, injuries can occur.

The task of looking after the health of circus performers is unique. And we’ve been privileged to do that, as physiotherapists treating and helping coordinate artists’ medical care.

We’ve done this in well over 100 cities through 30 countries across North and South America, Europe, Australasia, Asia and the Middle East. While…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What would give Vladimir Putin a face-saving way to exit Ukraine?
~ Will Smith's Oscar slap reveals fault lines as he defends Jada Pinkett Smith against Chris Rock: Podcast
~ Why can floods like those in the Northern Rivers come in clusters?
~ Is the budget good for women? The paid parental leave change takes us backwards and childcare costs were ignored
~ Inflation has already eroded tomorrow's minimum wage rise – NZ’s low-income workers will need more support
~ 'I will not hide': Helen Garner's radical gift is the shock of plain-speaking
~ Volcanoes, diamonds, and blobs: a billion-year history of Earth's interior shows it's more mobile than we thought
~ Restoring Access to Asylum at the US Border
~ Australia: Chemical Restraint Persists in Aged Care
~ The hijab is not a symbol of gender oppression – but those who choose to wear it risk Islamophobia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter