We're two physios who ran away with the circus. Here's what we learned
By Charlotte Ganderton, Physiotherapy lecturer, Swinburne University of Technology
Michael Henry, PhD candidate, University of South Australia
Circus fuses extreme athletic performance, diverse artists and stunning spectacles with a truly global appeal.
Circus is exciting, although sometimes unpredictable. At any moment during rehearsal, performance or travel, injuries can occur.
The task of looking after the health of circus performers is unique. And we’ve been privileged to do that, as physiotherapists treating and helping coordinate artists’ medical care.
We’ve done this in well over 100 cities through 30 countries across North and South America, Europe, Australasia, Asia and the Middle East. While…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 30, 2022