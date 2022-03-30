Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Chemical Restraint Persists in Aged Care

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An older woman at a nursing home in Narrabri, New South Wales, Australia. © 2017 Karen McFarland/Shutterstock (Sydney) – The Australian government should end nursing homes’ use of chemical restraints to control the behavior of older people with dementia, Human Rights Watch said today. One year ago, in March 2021, the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety issued its final report, calling for urgent reforms to protect older people from unnecessary chemical restraint. A Human Rights Watch review of non-compliance reports for aged care facilities across…


© Human Rights Watch -


