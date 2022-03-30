Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

IVF add-ons: why you should be cautious of these expensive procedures if you're trying to conceive

By Matt Cotterill, Lecturer in Clinical Embryology, University of Leeds
Share this article
While in-vitro fertilisation has significantly improved the chances of helping people with fertility problems start a family, it’s still only successful around 24% of the time. This is why some people trying to conceive via IVF may decide to look into so-called add-on treatments in the hopes of increasing their chances of having a baby.

There are a range of add-on procedures that may be offered to patients by both private and public health providers. But the problem with these procedures is that there’s currently


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The hijab is not a symbol of gender oppression – but those who choose to wear it risk Islamophobia
~ Ukraine war: Turkey's unique role in peace negotiations
~ Online posts may not reflect Chinese opinion when it comes to the Russian invasion of Ukraine
~ Planting trees can help the climate, but only if we also stop burning fossil fuels
~ Article withdrawn on March 30 2022
~ Inside the Mediterranean sea’s ‘animal forests’: an encounter with the gorgonian corals
~ Despite its Oscar win, CODA is still a film that depicts deafness as a burden
~ Taliban Intensify Attacks on Afghan Media
~ Six journalists prosecuted in Jordan in past month
~ Drone warfare: Can international humanitarian law catch up with the technology?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter