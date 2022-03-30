Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Despite its Oscar win, CODA is still a film that depicts deafness as a burden

By Billie Anderson, PhD student, Media Studies, Western University
It’s refreshing to see disabled actors in disabled roles, but can’t the academy acknowledge films that highlight disabilty without falling into stereotypical representations?The Conversation


