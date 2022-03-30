Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taliban Intensify Attacks on Afghan Media

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Taliban fighters at main gate outside Kandahar city, Afghanistan, November 25, 2021.  © 2021 Alfred Yaghobzadeh/Abaca/Sipa via AP Images “It’s so hard to report from Afghanistan anymore,” a journalist in the eastern province of Nangarhar told me. “Anything can happen, you could be arrested, beaten, tortured or even killed, just for a report or a program.” On March 28, security officers from the Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence raided the offices of four radio stations in the southern city of Kandahar for violating a ban on music and detained six journalists.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The hijab is not a symbol of gender oppression – but those who choose to wear it risk Islamophobia
~ IVF add-ons: why you should be cautious of these expensive procedures if you're trying to conceive
~ Ukraine war: Turkey's unique role in peace negotiations
~ Online posts may not reflect Chinese opinion when it comes to the Russian invasion of Ukraine
~ Planting trees can help the climate, but only if we also stop burning fossil fuels
~ Article withdrawn on March 30 2022
~ Inside the Mediterranean sea’s ‘animal forests’: an encounter with the gorgonian corals
~ Despite its Oscar win, CODA is still a film that depicts deafness as a burden
~ Six journalists prosecuted in Jordan in past month
~ Drone warfare: Can international humanitarian law catch up with the technology?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter