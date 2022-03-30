Restoring touch through electrodes implanted in the human brain will require engineering around a sensory lag
By David Caldwell, Neurological Surgery Resident, University of California, San Francisco
Rajesh P. N. Rao, Professor of Computer Science and Engineering and Director of the Center for Sensorimotor Neural Engineering, University of Washington
When designing neuroprosthetic devices for users to control with their thoughts, engineers must take into account the sensory information brains collect from the environment and how it gets processed.
- Wednesday, March 30, 2022