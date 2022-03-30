Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Melatonin's role in protecting the heart – the evidence so far

By James Brown, Associate Professor in Biology and Biomedical Science, Aston University
Share this article
Melatonin may play a role in protecting people who have had a heart attack, but the evidence is still unclear.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Drone warfare: Can international humanitarian law catch up with the technology?
~ Don't underestimate the value of giving feedback – new research shows people want to receive it
~ What the new science of authenticity says about discovering your true self
~ Yes, Putin and Russia are fascist – a political scientist shows how they meet the textbook definition
~ Black Lives Matter protests are shaping how people understand racial inequality
~ Restoring touch through electrodes implanted in the human brain will require engineering around a sensory lag
~ COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest children may be inching closer to authorization – a pediatrician explains how they're being tested
~ Black college presidents had a tough balancing act during the civil rights era
~ Half of British people are seeing friends and leaving home less since the pandemic – new study
~ Russia’s war with Ukraine: Five reasons why many African countries choose to be ‘neutral’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter