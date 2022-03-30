Bilingual schooling can boost literacy - but in Côte d’Ivoire it's not as clear cut
By Mary-Claire Ball, PhD student, Developmental Psychology and Education, University of Toronto
Kaja Jasinska, Assistant Professor, Applied Psychology and Human Development, University of Toronto
In countries where more than one language is spoken, education systems are challenged with choosing which language to use in schools. Learning in a new language is an especially difficult task for a child. Instead, learning in a language a child already speaks may better support schooling and literacy outcomes.
A common approach in multilingual communities is bilingual education, where instruction occurs in both a mother tongue and an official language. There is abundant evidence that early experience with two languages, be it at home with bilingual family members or at school in a…
- Wednesday, March 30, 2022