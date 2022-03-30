Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

April will be cruel to UK households, but the economy's problems are much longer term

By David Bailey, Professor of Business Economics, University of Birmingham
Phil Tomlinson, Professor of Industrial Strategy, Deputy Director Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
Share this article
The poet TS Eliot famously proclaimed April to be the “cruellest month”. Writing after surviving a pandemic – the Spanish flu of 1918 – he was referring to the familiar (often misguided) sense of hope that traditionally accompanies the arrival of spring.

From an economic perspective, April 2022 looks like it will be especially cruel. For despite the seasonal flowers and fairer weather, the cost of living crisis casts a gloomy cloud over millions of UK households.

Many face a


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Drone warfare: Can international humanitarian law catch up with the technology?
~ Don't underestimate the value of giving feedback – new research shows people want to receive it
~ What the new science of authenticity says about discovering your true self
~ Yes, Putin and Russia are fascist – a political scientist shows how they meet the textbook definition
~ Black Lives Matter protests are shaping how people understand racial inequality
~ Restoring touch through electrodes implanted in the human brain will require engineering around a sensory lag
~ COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest children may be inching closer to authorization – a pediatrician explains how they're being tested
~ Black college presidents had a tough balancing act during the civil rights era
~ Melatonin's role in protecting the heart – the evidence so far
~ Half of British people are seeing friends and leaving home less since the pandemic – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter